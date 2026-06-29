Fort McCoy leaders join Tomah Tractor Pull's Salute to the Military, strengthen community partnership

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A scene from the motorcycle parade honoring veterans is shown June 26, 2026, at the 2026 Tomah Truck & Tractor Pull at Tomah, Wis. Senior leaders from U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy joined thousands of spectators June 26 at the Truck & Tractor Pull, participating in the event's annual Salute to the Military ceremony while reinforcing Fort McCoy's longstanding partnership with the surrounding community. Representing the installation were Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, garrison commander; Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison senior enlisted advisor; and Cameron Cantlon, deputy to the garrison commander. (Photo courtesy of the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull organizers.)