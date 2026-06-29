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    Fort McCoy leaders join Tomah Tractor Pull's Salute to the Military, strengthen community partnership [Image 4 of 6]

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    Fort McCoy leaders join Tomah Tractor Pull's Salute to the Military, strengthen community partnership

    TOMAH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene from the motorcycle parade honoring veterans is shown June 26, 2026, at the 2026 Tomah Truck & Tractor Pull at Tomah, Wis. Senior leaders from U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy joined thousands of spectators June 26 at the Truck & Tractor Pull, participating in the event's annual Salute to the Military ceremony while reinforcing Fort McCoy's longstanding partnership with the surrounding community. Representing the installation were Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, garrison commander; Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison senior enlisted advisor; and Cameron Cantlon, deputy to the garrison commander. (Photo courtesy of the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull organizers.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 14:24
    Photo ID: 9786673
    VIRIN: 260626-A-A4608-5381
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 427.07 KB
    Location: TOMAH, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort McCoy leaders join Tomah Tractor Pull's Salute to the Military, strengthen community partnership
    Fort McCoy leaders join Tomah Tractor Pull's Salute to the Military, strengthen community partnership
    Fort McCoy leaders join Tomah Tractor Pull's Salute to the Military, strengthen community partnership
    Fort McCoy leaders join Tomah Tractor Pull's Salute to the Military, strengthen community partnership
    Fort McCoy leaders join Tomah Tractor Pull's Salute to the Military, strengthen community partnership
    Fort McCoy leaders join Tomah Tractor Pull's Salute to the Military, strengthen community partnership

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    Fort McCoy leaders join Tomah Tractor Pull's Salute to the Military, strengthen community partnership

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    Tomah Tractor Pull, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Army community relations and strategic engagement, IMCOM

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