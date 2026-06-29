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    Nevada Army Guardsman calls all-in on U.S. Army training royal flush [Image 4 of 5]

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    Nevada Army Guardsman calls all-in on U.S. Army training royal flush

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Pfc. Mace Veit, Nevada Army National Guard, poses for a photo at the Las Vegas Readiness Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jun. 26, 2026. Veit completed Ranger School, Airborne School, Air Assault School and Pathfinder School before his 20th birthday, earning a Ranger Tab and three skill badges in less than six months — an achievement that can take many Soldiers years to accomplish.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 14:17
    Photo ID: 9786669
    VIRIN: 260626-Z-KL044-1043
    Resolution: 1080x1620
    Size: 437.08 KB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Nevada Army Guardsman calls all-in on U.S. Army training royal flush [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nevada Army Guardsman calls all-in on U.S. Army training royal flush
    Nevada Army Guardsman calls all-in on U.S. Army training royal flush
    Nevada Army Guardsman calls all-in on U.S. Army training royal flush
    Nevada Army Guardsman calls all-in on U.S. Army training royal flush
    Nevada Army Guardsman calls all-in on U.S. Army training royal flush

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    Ranger School
    NVNG
    Ranger Team Leader Initiative
    National Guard

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