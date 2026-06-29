Nevada Army Guardsman calls all-in on U.S. Army training royal flush

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U.S. Army Pfc. Mace Veit, Nevada Army National Guard, poses for a photo at the Las Vegas Readiness Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jun. 26, 2026. Veit completed Ranger School, Airborne School, Air Assault School and Pathfinder School before his 20th birthday, earning a Ranger Tab and three skill badges in less than six months — an achievement that can take many Soldiers years to accomplish.