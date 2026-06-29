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    CENTCOM Leads Regional Security Dialogue with 12 Nations in Bahrain [Image 1 of 2]

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    CENTCOM Leads Regional Security Dialogue with 12 Nations in Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, and senior military officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen, discuss the current regional security environment and opportunities for enhancing defense collaboration during a regional security dialogue hosted by the Bahrain Defense Force, July 1, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:22
    Photo ID: 9786312
    VIRIN: 260701-A-UW671-1402
    Resolution: 7256x4840
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CENTCOM Leads Regional Security Dialogue with 12 Nations in Bahrain [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CENTCOM Leads Regional Security Dialogue with 12 Nations in Bahrain
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    TAGS

    collaboration
    Bahrain Defense Force
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

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