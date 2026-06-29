Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, and senior military officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen, discuss the current regional security environment and opportunities for enhancing defense collaboration during a regional security dialogue hosted by the Bahrain Defense Force, July 1, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 12:22
|Photo ID:
|9786312
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-UW671-1402
|Resolution:
|7256x4840
|Size:
|9.39 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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CENTCOM Leads Regional Security Dialogue with 12 Nations in Bahrain
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