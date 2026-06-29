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    CENTCOM Leads Regional Security Dialogue with 12 Nations in Bahrain

    CENTCOM Leads Regional Security Dialogue with 12 Nations in Bahrain

    Photo By Master Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria | Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, and senior military officials from Bahrain,...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.01.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    CENTCOM Leads Regional Security Dialogue with 12 Nations in Bahrain
    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) led a regional security dialogue hosted by the Bahrain Defense Force, July 1, for regional defense leaders from 12 nations.

    Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, and senior military officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen discussed the current regional security environment and opportunities for enhancing defense collaboration across the region. Leaders underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

    “We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our regional partners,” said Cooper. “The discussions underscored our shared commitment to regional security and stability.”

    The United States and regional partners operate the world’s most sophisticated and largest active air and missile defense umbrella across the Middle East. In January, CENTCOM and regional countries established a new Middle Eastern Air Defense coordination cell for sharing information and threat warnings as well as responding to contingencies.

    The security dialogue marked the first time military leaders from Syria and Lebanon participated in a regional defense conference led by the United States.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:22
    Story ID: 569164
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0

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    CENTCOM Leads Regional Security Dialogue with 12 Nations in Bahrain
    CENTCOM Leads Regional Security Dialogue with 12 Nations in Bahrain

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    TAGS

    partnerships
    Middle East
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

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