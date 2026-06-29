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    Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week [Image 10 of 10]

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    Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron compete in a relay during the second Logistics Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 25, 2026. Squadron physical training strengthens unit cohesion and helps Airmen maintain the physical readiness required to support the global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 11:55
    Photo ID: 9786290
    VIRIN: 260626-F-QQ319-1077
    Resolution: 6032x4021
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week
    Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week
    Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week
    Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week
    Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week
    Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week
    Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week
    Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week
    Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week
    Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week

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    LRS
    USAF
    Travis Air Force

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