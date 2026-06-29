Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron compete in a relay during the second Logistics Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 25, 2026. Squadron physical training strengthens unit cohesion and helps Airmen maintain the physical readiness required to support the global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)