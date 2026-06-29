U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron compete in a relay during the second Logistics Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 25, 2026. Squadron physical training strengthens unit cohesion and helps Airmen maintain the physical readiness required to support the global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 11:55
|Photo ID:
|9786290
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-QQ319-1077
|Resolution:
|6032x4021
|Size:
|7.61 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.