A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron pulls a chain in a relay race during the second Logistics Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 25, 2026. Airmen participate in regular physical training to maintain fitness and readiness for worldwide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 11:55
|Photo ID:
|9786287
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-QQ319-1066
|Resolution:
|4441x3432
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.