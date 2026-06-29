Projecting Global Reach: How 60th LRS Airmen Dominated Logistics Week

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron pulls a chain in a relay race during the second Logistics Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 25, 2026. Airmen participate in regular physical training to maintain fitness and readiness for worldwide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)