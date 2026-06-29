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    Charlie Company Pick Up [Image 1 of 14]

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    Charlie Company Pick Up

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, waits to meet their drill instructors on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., June 13, 2026. Their drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 10:48
    Photo ID: 9786168
    VIRIN: 260613-M-JM917-1001
    Resolution: 5751x3834
    Size: 10.5 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Charlie Company Pick Up [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pick Up, MCRDPI, Drill Instructor, Charlie Company, ERR

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