Charlie Company Pick Up

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Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, waits to meet their drill instructors on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., June 13, 2026. Their drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)