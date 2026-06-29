Charlie Company Pick Up

U.S. Marine Corps GySgt Sgt. Roland Wendel, a senior drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, recites the senior drill instructor speech in front of his new recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 13, 2026. These drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13-week recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 10:48
|Photo ID:
|9786163
|VIRIN:
|260613-M-JM917-1095
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.14 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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