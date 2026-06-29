809th MRBC Leaders Reaction Course

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U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade work together as a team to master an obstacle at the Leaders Reaction Course at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 30, 2026. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)