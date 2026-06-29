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    809th MRBC Leaders Reaction Course [Image 3 of 10]

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    809th MRBC Leaders Reaction Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade work together as a team to master an obstacle at the Leaders Reaction Course at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 30, 2026. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 06:14
    Photo ID: 9785713
    VIRIN: 260630-A-FT253-1022
    Resolution: 5098x3399
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 809th MRBC Leaders Reaction Course [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    809th MRBC Leaders Reaction Course
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    TeamBuilding
    USArmy
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    809th MRBC

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