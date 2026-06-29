Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Generals visit V Corps Poland to plan the future of joint training exercises

From left to right, Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Martin Bonn, British Army Maj. Gen. Charles Grist, V Corps deputy commanding general - maneuver, and Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nicolas Boom, stand together during a future joint training exercise planning visit at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, June 24, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 03:38
|Photo ID:
|9785598
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-AB216-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|8.09 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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