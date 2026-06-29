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    Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Generals visit V Corps Poland to plan the future of joint training exercises [Image 3 of 3]

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    Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Generals visit V Corps Poland to plan the future of joint training exercises

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    From left to right, Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Martin Bonn, British Army Maj. Gen. Charles Grist, V Corps deputy commanding general - maneuver, and Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nicolas Boom, stand together during a future joint training exercise planning visit at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, June 24, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 03:38
    Photo ID: 9785598
    VIRIN: 260624-A-AB216-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 8.09 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Generals visit V Corps Poland to plan the future of joint training exercises [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Logan Ubaldo Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Generals visit V Corps Poland to plan the future of joint training exercises
    Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Generals visit V Corps Poland to plan the future of joint training exercises
    Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Generals visit V Corps Poland to plan the future of joint training exercises

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    StrongerTogether, Vcorps, 366thMPAD26, Dutch, WFX28, NATO

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