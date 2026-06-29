Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Generals visit V Corps Poland to plan the future of joint training exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Netherlands Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Martin Bonn, Dutch deputy commanding general - field army, signs a guest book during a future joint training exercise planning visit at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, June 24, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)