Mexican Navy Pilots Visit PCG BRP Gabriela Silang During RIMPAC 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Coast Guard Lt. Romanito Mozo conducts a tour for Mexican navy pilots aboard the offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, June 30, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to exchange insights, strengthen professional ties, and enhance cooperation among partner maritime forces. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Philippine Coast Guard photo)