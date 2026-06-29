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    Mexican Navy Pilots Visit PCG BRP Gabriela Silang During RIMPAC 2026 [Image 2 of 2]

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    Mexican Navy Pilots Visit PCG BRP Gabriela Silang During RIMPAC 2026

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lanie Locson 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Philippine Coast Guard Lt. Romanito Mozo conducts a tour for Mexican navy pilots aboard the offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, June 30, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to exchange insights, strengthen professional ties, and enhance cooperation among partner maritime forces. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Philippine Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 03:15
    Photo ID: 9785558
    VIRIN: 260701-G-SY567-9533
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 572.85 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mexican Navy Pilots Visit PCG BRP Gabriela Silang During RIMPAC 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Lanie Locson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mexican Navy Pilots Visit PCG BRP Gabriela Silang During RIMPAC 2026
    Mexican Navy Pilots Visit PCG BRP Gabriela Silang During RIMPAC 2026

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    Philippine
    partners
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    PCG
    RIMPAC 2026
    RIMPAC 26

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