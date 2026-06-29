Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques

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U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, participate in a fast-rappelling training during Fuji Viper 26.3, at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 22, 2026. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan to conduct combined arms live-fire training, enhancing operational readiness, tactical proficiency and lethality throughout the first island chain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo)