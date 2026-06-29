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    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques [Image 18 of 24]

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    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques

    CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, participate in a fast-rappelling training during Fuji Viper 26.3, at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 22, 2026. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan to conduct combined arms live-fire training, enhancing operational readiness, tactical proficiency and lethality throughout the first island chain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 02:53
    Photo ID: 9785550
    VIRIN: 260622-M-DA683-1385
    Resolution: 8106x5407
    Size: 16.53 MB
    Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques [Image 24 of 24], by LCpl Oscar Ocampo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques
    Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct Fast-Rappelling Techniques

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    TAGS

    RAPPELLING
    FAST ROPING
    3rd MARDIV
    FUJI VIPER
    V28
    AIR ASSAULT

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