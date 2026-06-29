(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Acting SECNAV Visits 30NCR [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Acting SECNAV Visits 30NCR

    CAMP COVINGTON, GUAM

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Pedro Castillo Mendoza 

    30th Naval Construction Regiment

    Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao speaks with U.S. Sailors and Marines assigned to 30th Naval Construction Regiment and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 outside the Tactical Operations Center during a visit to Camp Covington, Guam, in support of Valiant Shield 2026, June 25, 2026. VS26 is a biennial, multinational U.S. Indo-Pacific Command field training exercise that enhances joint force readiness and interoperability through integrated operations across the air, land, sea, space and cyberspace domains. The visit provided an opportunity for Cao to engage with Seabees supporting expeditionary engineering and operational missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region during the joint field training exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pedro Castillo Mendoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 23:58
    Photo ID: 9785235
    VIRIN: 260625-N-XN840-3012
    Resolution: 6135x4090
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: CAMP COVINGTON, GU
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting SECNAV Visits 30NCR [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Pedro Castillo Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Acting SECNAV Visits 30NCR
    Acting SECNAV Visits 30NCR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCB 1
    CTF75
    SECNAV
    Guam
    30NCR
    Valiant Shield 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery