Acting SECNAV Visits 30NCR

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Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao poses for a group photo with U.S. Sailors and Marines assigned to 30th Naval Construction Regiment and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 outside the Tactical Operations Center during a visit to Camp Covington, Guam, in support of Valiant Shield 2026, June 25, 2026. VS26 is a biennial, multinational U.S. Indo-Pacific Command field training exercise that enhances joint force readiness and interoperability through integrated operations across the air, land, sea, space and cyberspace domains. The visit provided an opportunity for Cao to engage with Seabees supporting expeditionary engineering and operational missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region during the joint field training exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pedro Castillo Mendoza)