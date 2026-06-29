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    Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit [Image 4 of 4]

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    Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Members of the Atlanta Falcons spent time with Soldiers in Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS, June 25 at the BOSS Warrior Zone. The event was part of the NFL's Salute to Service program, presented by USO Entertainment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 19:28
    Photo ID: 9784740
    VIRIN: 260624-A-HP857-8711
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 251.24 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit
    Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit
    Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit
    Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit

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    BOSS
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Camp Zama

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