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    Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit

    Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit

    Photo By Noriko Kudo | Members of the Atlanta Falcons spent time with Soldiers in Camp Zama’s Better...... read more read more

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.30.2026

    Story by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit
    CAMP ZAMA, Japan - Members of the Atlanta Falcons spent time with Soldiers in Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS, June 25 at the BOSS Warrior Zone. The event was part of the NFL's Salute to Service program, presented by USO Entertainment.

    Sgt. Dillon Bruyer, BOSS president, said he feels like the Soldiers who attended were excited to meet the football players.

    “Everyone left happy and with hopes that more opportunities like this will arise,” Bruyer said.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 19:29
    Story ID: 569092
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit
    Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit
    Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit
    Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan, U.S. Army Japan, Camp Zama, IMCOM Pacific, target_news_asiapacific, BOSS

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