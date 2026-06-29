USAF Thunderbirds sour over Las Vegas

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U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, fly over Las Vegas, Nevada, June 27, 2026. As part of Freedom 250, the hometown aerial tribute highlighted that military members are an integral part of the Las Vegas community, whose ongoing support enables the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Michael Sanders)