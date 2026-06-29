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    USAF Thunderbirds sour over Las Vegas [Image 3 of 3]

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    USAF Thunderbirds sour over Las Vegas

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Sanders 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, fly over Las Vegas, Nevada, June 27, 2026. As part of Freedom 250, the hometown aerial tribute highlighted that military members are an integral part of the Las Vegas community, whose ongoing support enables the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Michael Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 19:34
    Photo ID: 9784720
    VIRIN: 260627-F-FT378-1001
    Resolution: 2194x1460
    Size: 563.75 KB
    Location: NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAF Thunderbirds sour over Las Vegas [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Flyover
    Acc
    America
    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Las vegas

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