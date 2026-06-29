U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, fly over Las Vegas, Nevada, June 27, 2026. As part of Freedom 250, the hometown aerial tribute highlighted that military members are an integral part of the Las Vegas community, whose ongoing support enables the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Michael Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 19:34
|Photo ID:
|9784720
|VIRIN:
|260627-F-FT378-1001
|Resolution:
|2194x1460
|Size:
|563.75 KB
|Location:
|NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Thunderbirds sour over Las Vegas [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.