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    USAF Thunderbirds sour over Las Vegas [Image 2 of 3]

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    USAF Thunderbirds sour over Las Vegas

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Sanders 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, fly over Las Vegas, Nevada, June 27, 2026. Known as "America's Ambassadors in Blue," the squadron conducted the flyover to celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary, highlighting the precision, discipline and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Michael Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 19:34
    Photo ID: 9784716
    VIRIN: 260227-F-FT378-1104
    Resolution: 1428x952
    Size: 548.87 KB
    Location: NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAF Thunderbirds sour over Las Vegas [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Flyover
    Acc
    LAS VEAGAS
    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    America 250

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