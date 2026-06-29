U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, fly over Las Vegas, Nevada, June 27, 2026. Known as "America's Ambassadors in Blue," the squadron conducted the flyover to celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary, highlighting the precision, discipline and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Michael Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 19:34
|Photo ID:
|9784716
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-FT378-1104
|Resolution:
|1428x952
|Size:
|548.87 KB
|Location:
|NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Thunderbirds sour over Las Vegas [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.