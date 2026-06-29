USAF Thunderbirds sour over Las Vegas

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U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, fly over Las Vegas, Nevada, June 27, 2026. Known as "America's Ambassadors in Blue," the squadron conducted the flyover to celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary, highlighting the precision, discipline and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Michael Sanders)