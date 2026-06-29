Valiant Shield 2026 participants cheer as two U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green IIs fly over a softball tournament during a community engagement event in Rota, June 28, 2026 in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 19:13
|Photo ID:
|9784717
|VIRIN:
|260628-F-BG120-3134
|Resolution:
|4427x2951
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, MP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.