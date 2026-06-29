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    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament [Image 6 of 13]

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    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament

    ROTA, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Valiant Shield 2026 participants cheer as two U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green IIs fly over a softball tournament during a community engagement event in Rota, June 28, 2026 in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 19:13
    Photo ID: 9784717
    VIRIN: 260628-F-BG120-3134
    Resolution: 4427x2951
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: ROTA, MP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament
    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament
    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament
    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament
    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament
    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament
    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament
    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament
    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament
    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament
    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament
    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament
    VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament

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