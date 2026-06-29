VS26 pitches friendship through softball tournament

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Valiant Shield 2026 participants and Rota residents compete in a softball tournament during a community engagement event in Rota, June 28, 2026 in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)