Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System

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Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and personnel who brought the Next Generation 911 System to the installation meet at the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services on June 11, 2026, to hold a ribbon-cutting event for the system’s initial operation at Fort McCoy, Wis. The modernization replaces the installation’s traditional analog-based 911 system with an Internet Protocol (IP)-based emergency communications network that delivers more detailed information to dispatchers and enhances coordination among first responders. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)