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    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System [Image 11 of 27]

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    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and personnel who brought the Next Generation 911 System to the installation meet at the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services on June 11, 2026, to hold a ribbon-cutting event for the system’s initial operation at Fort McCoy, Wis. The modernization replaces the installation’s traditional analog-based 911 system with an Internet Protocol (IP)-based emergency communications network that delivers more detailed information to dispatchers and enhances coordination among first responders. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 18:17
    Photo ID: 9784473
    VIRIN: 260611-A-OK556-1011
    Resolution: 2972x1784
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System [Image 27 of 27], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System
    Fort McCoy modernizes emergency response with Next Generation 911 System

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Next Generation 911 System, first responders, Army Reserve, IMCOM

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