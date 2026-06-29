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    Regional Partnership Gives Army Healthcare Professionals Critical Trauma Experience [Image 3 of 3]

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    Regional Partnership Gives Army Healthcare Professionals Critical Trauma Experience

    KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center Senior Enlisted Advisor Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino examines a wireless ultrasound device used by participants in The University of Kansas Health System Military Training Program, June 24. From left, Trevino, Munson Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Medical Company Commander Capt. Nickalas Snyder and Medical Company First Sergeant 1st. Sgt. Scott Munday visited the health system to observe the program firsthand.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9784047
    VIRIN: 260624-O-OT285-1018
    Resolution: 2856x2142
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Regional Partnership Gives Army Healthcare Professionals Critical Trauma Experience [Image 3 of 3], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MEDCOM
    Mil-civ partnership
    Defense Health Agency
    Readiness & Training

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