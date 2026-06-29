Munson Army Health Center Senior Enlisted Advisor Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino examines a wireless ultrasound device used by participants in The University of Kansas Health System Military Training Program, June 24. From left, Trevino, Munson Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Medical Company Commander Capt. Nickalas Snyder and Medical Company First Sergeant 1st. Sgt. Scott Munday visited the health system to observe the program firsthand.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9784047
|VIRIN:
|260624-O-OT285-1018
|Resolution:
|2856x2142
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
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Regional Partnership Gives Army Healthcare Professionals Critical Trauma Experience
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