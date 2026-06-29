Buffalo District Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson receives the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District colors from USACE Great Lakes and Ohio Division Commander U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Daniel Herlihy during the district change of command ceremony in Buffalo, New York, June 26, 2026. Anderson assumed command of the district and its more than 300 team members from Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, who served in the role since 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)