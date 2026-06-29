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    Buffalo District Change of Command 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

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    Buffalo District Change of Command 2026

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson receives the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District colors from USACE Great Lakes and Ohio Division Commander U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Daniel Herlihy during the district change of command ceremony in Buffalo, New York, June 26, 2026. Anderson assumed command of the district and its more than 300 team members from Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, who served in the role since 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9783241
    VIRIN: 260626-A-VR700-1001
    Resolution: 3072x2048
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Buffalo District Change of Command 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Buffalo District Change of Command 2026
    Buffalo District Change of Command 2026
    Buffalo District Change of Command 2026
    Buffalo District Change of Command 2026

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    Buffalo
    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Change of Command
    Corps of Engineers

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