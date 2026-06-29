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FORT HOOD, Texas — Maj. Gen. Andy Cox, deputy commanding general of III Corps, presents the U.S. Army Petroleum Excellence Award for Petroleum Laboratory Operations (2025) to Soldiers assigned to the 61st Quartermaster Battalion during an award ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, June 29, 2026. The award recognizes the unit's outstanding performance in petroleum laboratory operations, highlighting its commitment to fuel quality assurance, technical proficiency and operational readiness in support of Army missions worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)