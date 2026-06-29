(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Petroleum Excellence Award [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Petroleum Excellence Award

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    FORT HOOD, Texas — Maj. Gen. Andy Cox, deputy commanding general of III Corps, presents the U.S. Army Petroleum Excellence Award for Petroleum Laboratory Operations (2025) to Soldiers assigned to the 61st Quartermaster Battalion during an award ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, June 29, 2026. The award recognizes the unit's outstanding performance in petroleum laboratory operations, highlighting its commitment to fuel quality assurance, technical proficiency and operational readiness in support of Army missions worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9783224
    VIRIN: 260629-A-TM214-7906
    Resolution: 6206x4137
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Petroleum Excellence Award [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Petroleum Excellence Award
    Petroleum Excellence Award
    Petroleum Excellence Award
    Petroleum Excellence Award
    Petroleum Excellence Award
    Petroleum Excellence Award
    Petroleum Excellence Award
    Petroleum Excellence Award
    Petroleum Excellence Award
    Petroleum Excellence Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery