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    WBAMC inducts new NCOs into storied corps with traditions and legacy [Image 2 of 3]

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    WBAMC inducts new NCOs into storied corps with traditions and legacy

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Sadowski 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    A noncommissioned officer lights up a candle during an NCO Induction ceremony on June 24, 2026, at the main hospital campus.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 12:00
    Photo ID: 9783228
    VIRIN: 260624-A-ML731-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, WBAMC inducts new NCOs into storied corps with traditions and legacy [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Robert Sadowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WBAMC inducts new NCOs into storied corps with traditions and legacy
    WBAMC inducts new NCOs into storied corps with traditions and legacy
    WBAMC inducts new NCOs into storied corps with traditions and legacy

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    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    NCO induction ceremony

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