Date Taken: 06.24.2026 Date Posted: 06.30.2026 12:00 Photo ID: 9783228 VIRIN: 260624-A-ML731-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.06 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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This work, WBAMC inducts new NCOs into storied corps with traditions and legacy [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Robert Sadowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.