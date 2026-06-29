A noncommissioned officer lights up a candle during an NCO Induction ceremony on June 24, 2026, at the main hospital campus.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9783228
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-ML731-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, WBAMC inducts new NCOs into storied corps with traditions and legacy [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Robert Sadowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WBAMC inducts new NCOs into storied corps with traditions and legacy
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