WBAMC inducts new NCOs into storied corps with traditions and legacy Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BLISS, Texas — Newly promoted noncommissioned officers at William Beaumont Army Medical Center took a formal step into leadership on June 24, 2026, during an induction ceremony marking their official entry into the storied corps of NCOs.



The ceremony, which brought together 22 young NCO inductees, honored a vital military tradition and legacy since 1775, demonstrating a rite of passage for them. The hospital leadership emphasized the critical transition these Soldiers make from being those who ask questions to becoming those who provide the answers.



"Tying our past into our present noncommissioned officers highlights the legacy of those NCOs and the charge that they have to continue that legacy," said Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Pyle, the senior enlisted leader of the 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, who served as the guest speaker. "We owe it to all the noncommissioned officers that came before us to uphold the standards and discipline of the United States Army."



The historic ceremony began with the performance of the traditional four watches skit, which dates back to the early days of the Army, followed by the symbolic lighting of candles representing the spirit of the noncommissioned officer. These traditions, which included offerings of bread, tobacco, and wine, connected the current generation of leaders to the service's founding in 1775.



Following the opening skits, Pyle addressed the inductees, emphasizing the deep responsibility they now bear to support and guide their junior Soldiers. The inductees then collectively accepted the solemn NCO charge, pledging to fulfill their roles with honor and diligence.



For the official induction, each leader crossed the threshold by walking through a ceremonial archway under a saber arch formed by two Soldiers holding up sabers. This passage marked their physical and professional transition into the backbone of the Army.



The ceremony concluded with the unified reciting of the NCO creed, cementing their commitment to their new responsibilities. Staff Sgt. Ryan M. Stewart, who sponsored a newly promoted leader, expressed pride in the event's frequency. "It took me six and a half years before I was inducted, so to get these guys to be seen and celebrated is just really awesome," Stewart said.



Sgt. Jonathan Shocke, a radiologist and radiology instructor who went through the ceremony, agreed that the event was a major milestone. Shocke emphasized that joining the NCO corps is not a simple checklist item, but rather a sisterhood and brotherhood of joining the backbone of the Army.