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    MCICOM Executive Director hosts His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez at Marine Barracks Washington's Sunset Parade [Image 4 of 7]

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    MCICOM Executive Director hosts His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez at Marine Barracks Washington's Sunset Parade

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Andrew Taff, administrative chief, Headquarters and Service Company, Marine Barracks Washington, stands at "attention" during the Sunset Parade at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Virginia, June 23, 2026. His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the United States of America served as the guest of honor, with Mr. James B. Balocki, executive director, Marine Corps Installations Command, hosting the Sunset Parade. Sunset Parades held by 8th & I reflect the legacy of Marines and the enduring standard of honor, courage, and commitment represented by Marines at the “Oldest Post of the Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 10:17
    Photo ID: 9782973
    VIRIN: 260623-M-IW482-6857
    Resolution: 5999x4001
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCICOM Executive Director hosts His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez at Marine Barracks Washington's Sunset Parade [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCICOM Executive Director hosts His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez at Marine Barracks Washington's Sunset Parade
    MCICOM Executive Director hosts His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez at Marine Barracks Washington's Sunset Parade
    MCICOM Executive Director hosts His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez at Marine Barracks Washington's Sunset Parade
    MCICOM Executive Director hosts His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez at Marine Barracks Washington's Sunset Parade
    MCICOM Executive Director hosts His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez at Marine Barracks Washington's Sunset Parade
    MCICOM Executive Director hosts His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez at Marine Barracks Washington's Sunset Parade
    MCICOM Executive Director hosts His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez at Marine Barracks Washington's Sunset Parade

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    8th & I, MBW, Marine Barracks Washington, Sunset Parade, Philippines

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