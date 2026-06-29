MCICOM Executive Director hosts His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez at Marine Barracks Washington's Sunset Parade

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U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Andrew Taff, administrative chief, Headquarters and Service Company, Marine Barracks Washington, stands at "attention" during the Sunset Parade at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Virginia, June 23, 2026. His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the United States of America served as the guest of honor, with Mr. James B. Balocki, executive director, Marine Corps Installations Command, hosting the Sunset Parade. Sunset Parades held by 8th & I reflect the legacy of Marines and the enduring standard of honor, courage, and commitment represented by Marines at the “Oldest Post of the Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)