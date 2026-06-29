MCICOM Executive Director hosts His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez at Marine Barracks Washington's Sunset Parade

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His Excellency Jose Manuel Romualdez, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the United States of America, left, Mr. James B. Balocki, executive director, Marine Corps Installations Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Carrie Batson, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, are introduced prior to the Sunset Parade at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Virginia, June 23, 2026. His Excellency Romualdez served as the guest of honor, with Mr. Balocki, hosting the Sunset Parade. Sunset Parades held by 8th & I reflect the legacy of Marines and the enduring standard of honor, courage, and commitment represented by Marines at the “Oldest Post of the Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)