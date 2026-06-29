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    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation [Image 17 of 18]

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    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Airmen from Non-Commissioned Officers Academy (NCOA) E-Flight receive the Etchberger team award during NCOA class 26-D graduation, June 10, 2026, at the Training and Education Center (TEC), McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center is one of three divisions of the TEC that accommodate 2,000 service members annually from the Total Force, Coast Guard, and partner nations. (Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 08:46
    Photo ID: 9782825
    VIRIN: 260610-Z-IV121-1020
    Resolution: 7970x4632
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Regina Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officer Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation
    Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation

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