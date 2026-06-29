Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Jonathan Drake receives the academic achievement award during Non-Commissioned Officers Academy class 26-D graduation, June 10, 2026, at the Training and Education Center (TEC), McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center is one of three divisions of the TEC that accommodate 2,000 service members annually from the Total Force, Coast Guard, and partner nations. (Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young)