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    Lake Texoma visitors celebrate Independence Day 1961 [Image 4 of 4]

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    Lake Texoma visitors celebrate Independence Day 1961

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.1961

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Historic photo: Lake Texoma July 4, 1961.

    Construction began in August 1939 and was completed in February 1944 at a cost of $54 million. The project was first operated for full flood control without any restrictions in January 1944. The installation of two generators was completed in September 1949. Initially Lake Texoma was authorized for flood control, hydropower and water supply. Recreation was not officially added as a project purpose by Congress until 1988.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.1961
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 08:28
    Photo ID: 9782786
    VIRIN: 610704-A-A5050-1004
    Resolution: 1479x1070
    Size: 484.76 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Lake Texoma visitors celebrate Independence Day 1961
    Lake Texoma visitors celebrate Independence Day 1961
    Lake Texoma visitors celebrate Independence Day 1961
    Lake Texoma visitors celebrate Independence Day 1961

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    Lake Texoma
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    Recreation
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District

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