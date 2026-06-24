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    Northern Luzon Command conducts Key Leader Engagement with Task Force Philippines [Image 1 of 5]

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    Northern Luzon Command conducts Key Leader Engagement with Task Force Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Lt. Drew Verbis 

    Task Force - Philippines

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. James Korth, director, Task Force Philippines (TF-P), left, delivers remarks during a Key Leader Engagement (KLE) hosted by Philippine Air Force (PAF) Lt. Gen. Aristotle Gonzalez, commander, Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), right, onboard Camp Servillano Aquino, Philippines, June 29, 2026. Discussions highlighted key areas of collaboration, including mutual defense, information sharing, humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR), strategic communication, logistics and mutual logistics support, and other initiatives that contribute to regional security and interoperability. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint US military support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) in order to achieve unity of effort for USPACOM military activities in the Philippines and enhance AFP’s ability to achieve CADC objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 07:17
    Photo ID: 9782677
    VIRIN: 260629-N-AS200-3168
    Resolution: 3313x2366
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Northern Luzon Command conducts Key Leader Engagement with Task Force Philippines [Image 5 of 5], by LT Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Northern Luzon Command conducts Key Leader Engagement with Task Force Philippines
    Northern Luzon Command conducts Key Leader Engagement with Task Force Philippines
    Northern Luzon Command conducts Key Leader Engagement with Task Force Philippines
    Northern Luzon Command conducts Key Leader Engagement with Task Force Philippines
    Northern Luzon Command conducts Key Leader Engagement with Task Force Philippines

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    Task Force Philippines
    bilateral
    allies and partners
    Northern Luzon Command

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