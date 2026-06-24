Northern Luzon Command conducts Key Leader Engagement with Task Force Philippines

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Philippine Air Force (PAF) Lt. Gen. Aristotle Gonzalez, commander, Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), right, greets U.S. Marine Corps Col. James Korth, director, Task Force Philippines (TF-P), left, during a Key Leader Engagement (KLE) onboard Camp Servillano Aquino, Philippines, June 29, 2026. Discussions highlighted key areas of collaboration, including mutual defense, information sharing, humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR), strategic communication, logistics and mutual logistics support, and other initiatives that contribute to regional security and interoperability. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint US military support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) in order to achieve unity of effort for USPACOM military activities in the Philippines and enhance AFP’s ability to achieve CADC objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)