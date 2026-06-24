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    MA2 Harris Receives Award [Image 2 of 3]

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    MA2 Harris Receives Award

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jawad Dughmush 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (June 19, 2026) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Zayd Mahasneh, leading petty officer of Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU) Diego Garcia, presents a small craft insignia certificate to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tanin Harris, a craft crewman, at the Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia small boat basin, June 19, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jawad Dughmush)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 04:53
    Photo ID: 9782582
    VIRIN: 260619-N-KC305-1015
    Resolution: 4630x3081
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MA2 Harris Receives Award [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jawad Dughmush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Harbor Patrol Unit
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Footprint of Freedom

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