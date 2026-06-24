MA2 Harris Receives Award

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DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (June 19, 2026) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Zayd Mahasneh, leading petty officer of Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU) Diego Garcia, pins a small craft insignia to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tanin Harris, a craft crewman, at the Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia small boat basin, June 19, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jawad Dughmush)