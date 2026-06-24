Pacific Partnership 2026 Medical Team Conducts Ophthalmology Professional Exchange Program at Quang Tri Northern Eye Hospital, Quang Tri, Vietnam

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QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 29, 2026) – Dr. Anh Bui, right, director of the General Treatment Department, Southern Quang Tri Eye Hospital, asks a question to U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Zimmerman, left, an ophthalmologist assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), during a PP26 ophthalmology professional exchange event at Quang Tri Northern Eye Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 29, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)