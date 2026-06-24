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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Medical Team Conducts Ophthalmology Professional Exchange Program at Quang Tri Northern Eye Hospital, Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 3 of 5]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Medical Team Conducts Ophthalmology Professional Exchange Program at Quang Tri Northern Eye Hospital, Quang Tri, Vietnam

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 29, 2026) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Zimmerman, left, an ophthalmologist assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), speaks with Vietnamese ophthalmologists during a PP26 ophthalmology professional exchange event at Quang Tri Northern Eye Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 29, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 02:15
    Photo ID: 9782401
    VIRIN: 260629-N-JO245-1085
    Resolution: 5619x3746
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 Medical Team Conducts Ophthalmology Professional Exchange Program at Quang Tri Northern Eye Hospital, Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Medical Team Conducts Ophthalmology Professional Exchange Program at Quang Tri Northern Eye Hospital, Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Medical Team Conducts Ophthalmology Professional Exchange Program at Quang Tri Northern Eye Hospital, Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Medical Team Conducts Ophthalmology Professional Exchange Program at Quang Tri Northern Eye Hospital, Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Medical Team Conducts Ophthalmology Professional Exchange Program at Quang Tri Northern Eye Hospital, Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Medical Team Conducts Ophthalmology Professional Exchange Program at Quang Tri Northern Eye Hospital, Quang Tri, Vietnam

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    Pacific Partnership
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