SINGAPORE - U.S. Navy Capt. David L. Reyes, center, commodore, Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East speaks to U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command during a roundtable discussion hosted by COMLOG WESTPAC and MSC Far East, June 26, 2026. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 02:07
|Photo ID:
|9782407
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-YV348-2043
|Resolution:
|8079x5386
|Size:
|9.4 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command visits COMLOG WESTPAC and MSC Far East [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.