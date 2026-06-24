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    U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command visits COMLOG WESTPAC and MSC Far East [Image 1 of 3]

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    U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command visits COMLOG WESTPAC and MSC Far East

    SINGAPORE

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE - U.S. Navy Capt. Aaron Taylor, center, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73) speaks to U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, right, commander of U.S. Transportation Command during a roundtable discussion hosted by COMLOG WESTPAC and Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East, June 26, 2026. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 02:07
    Photo ID: 9782403
    VIRIN: 260626-N-YV347-2368
    Resolution: 7486x4991
    Size: 9.27 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command visits COMLOG WESTPAC and MSC Far East [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command visits COMLOG WESTPAC and MSC Far East
    U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command visits COMLOG WESTPAC and MSC Far East
    U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command visits COMLOG WESTPAC and MSC Far East

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    USNAVY
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    TRANSCOM

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