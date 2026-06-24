U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command visits COMLOG WESTPAC and MSC Far East

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SINGAPORE - U.S. Navy Capt. Aaron Taylor, center, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73) speaks to U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, right, commander of U.S. Transportation Command during a roundtable discussion hosted by COMLOG WESTPAC and Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East, June 26, 2026. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings/Released)