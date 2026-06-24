COLTS NECK, New Jersey -- The Naval Weapons Station Earle commemorated the 84th anniversarry of the historic battle of Midway June 4th at the installation Battle of Midway Memorial Park. US Navy Photo by MC3 Edir Coronado released
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 21:38
|Photo ID:
|9781988
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-EX054-1177
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|COLTS NECK, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NWS Earle Battle of Midway Commemoration [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Edir Coronado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.