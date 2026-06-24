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    NWS Earle Battle of Midway Commemoration [Image 8 of 9]

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    NWS Earle Battle of Midway Commemoration

    COLTS NECK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Edir Coronado 

    Naval Weapons Station Earle Public Affairs Office

    COLTS NECK, New Jersey -- The Naval Weapons Station Earle commemorated the 84th anniversarry of the historic battle of Midway June 4th at the installation Battle of Midway Memorial Park. US Navy Photo by MC3 Edir Coronado released

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 21:38
    Photo ID: 9781987
    VIRIN: 260604-N-EX054-1151
    Resolution: 3671x4667
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: COLTS NECK, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NWS Earle Battle of Midway Commemoration [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Edir Coronado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NWS Earle Battle of Midway Commemoration
    NWS Earle Battle of Midway Commemoration
    NWS Earle Battle of Midway Commemoration
    NWS Earle Battle of Midway Commemoration
    NWS Earle Battle of Midway Commemoration
    NWS Earle Battle of Midway Commemoration
    NWS Earle Battle of Midway Commemoration
    NWS Earle Battle of Midway Commemoration
    NWS Earle Battle of Midway Commemoration

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    Battle of Midway
    Earle
    NWS Earle

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